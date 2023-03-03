Kansas Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (22-8, 11-6 Big 12)
Austin, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas faces the No. 9 Texas Longhorns after Jalen Wilson scored 21 points in Kansas' 67-63 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Longhorns are 16-1 on their home court. Texas ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 34.7% from deep, led by Alex Anamekwe shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
The Jayhawks are 13-4 in conference play. Kansas averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Jabari Rice is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas.
Wilson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 19.6 points for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.
Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.