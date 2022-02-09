Purdue Boilermakers (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue faces the Michigan Wolverines after Jaden Ivey scored 26 points in Purdue's 84-68 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wolverines are 7-2 in home games. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 5.9.

The Boilermakers are 10-3 in Big Ten play. Purdue is 18-3 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the last matchup 82-76 on Feb. 5. Ivey scored 23 points to help lead the Boilermakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 18.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Ivey is shooting 48.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you