|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ansong
|20
|2-5
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|0
|6
|Millora-Brown
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|4
|Stute
|28
|1-7
|2-2
|0-7
|0
|4
|4
|Keeffe
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|24
|4-8
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|10
|Manjon
|21
|2-7
|4-4
|1-1
|2
|3
|8
|Thomas
|19
|1-11
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Robbins
|15
|4-12
|1-3
|2-7
|0
|0
|9
|Smith
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|0
|Wright
|10
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Calton
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Dia
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Samuels
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-64
|9-11
|13-29
|6
|13
|44
Percentages: FG .250, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 3-30, .100 (Lewis 2-5, Thomas 1-10, Ansong 0-1, Calton 0-1, Dia 0-1, Keeffe 0-1, Manjon 0-1, Millora-Brown 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wright 0-2, Stute 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ansong).
Turnovers: 15 (Manjon 3, Stute 3, Lewis 2, Thomas 2, Ansong, Dia, Millora-Brown, Robbins, Smith).
Steals: 7 (Lewis 2, Ansong, Dia, Manjon, Millora-Brown, Stute).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clowney
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|6
|Miller
|27
|8-15
|0-0
|0-8
|3
|2
|22
|Bediako
|20
|5-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|10
|Bradley
|19
|2-3
|1-4
|0-3
|3
|2
|6
|Sears
|20
|2-4
|4-4
|0-2
|8
|1
|9
|Griffen
|20
|5-9
|0-0
|1-7
|4
|0
|12
|Jah.Quinerly
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|7
|0
|3
|Burnett
|15
|5-8
|2-2
|3-4
|1
|2
|16
|Gurley
|14
|4-5
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|11
|Welch
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|0
|0
|Pringle
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Cottrell
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Heard
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Jad.Quinerly
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-61
|10-14
|9-42
|29
|12
|101
Percentages: FG .590, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 19-41, .463 (Miller 6-13, Burnett 4-7, Clowney 2-4, Griffen 2-6, Bradley 1-1, Heard 1-1, Gurley 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-2, Sears 1-3, Welch 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gurley 2, Miller).
Turnovers: 11 (Sears 4, Bradley 2, Welch 2, Heard, Jah.Quinerly, Miller).
Steals: 10 (Bradley 2, Griffen 2, Sears 2, Bediako, Burnett, Gurley, Miller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Vanderbilt
|15
|29
|—
|44
|Alabama
|43
|58
|—
|101
A_9,513 (15,383).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.