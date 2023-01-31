FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ansong202-52-21-3206
Millora-Brown182-30-03-5024
Stute281-72-20-7044
Keeffe90-10-00-0000
Lewis244-80-01-11010
Manjon212-74-41-1238
Thomas191-110-00-0013
Robbins154-121-32-7009
Smith120-20-02-2100
Wright100-40-01-1010
Calton90-10-01-1010
Dia70-20-01-1000
Shelby50-10-00-0010
Samuels30-00-00-0000
Totals20016-649-1113-2961344

Percentages: FG .250, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 3-30, .100 (Lewis 2-5, Thomas 1-10, Ansong 0-1, Calton 0-1, Dia 0-1, Keeffe 0-1, Manjon 0-1, Millora-Brown 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wright 0-2, Stute 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ansong).

Turnovers: 15 (Manjon 3, Stute 3, Lewis 2, Thomas 2, Ansong, Dia, Millora-Brown, Robbins, Smith).

Steals: 7 (Lewis 2, Ansong, Dia, Manjon, Millora-Brown, Stute).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clowney222-40-02-6116
Miller278-150-00-83222
Bediako205-50-01-30310
Bradley192-31-40-3326
Sears202-44-40-2819
Griffen205-90-01-74012
Jah.Quinerly171-30-00-0703
Burnett155-82-23-41216
Gurley144-52-22-40111
Welch120-30-00-5200
Pringle51-11-20-0003
Cottrell30-00-00-0000
Heard31-10-00-0003
Jad.Quinerly30-00-00-0000
Totals20036-6110-149-422912101

Percentages: FG .590, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 19-41, .463 (Miller 6-13, Burnett 4-7, Clowney 2-4, Griffen 2-6, Bradley 1-1, Heard 1-1, Gurley 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-2, Sears 1-3, Welch 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gurley 2, Miller).

Turnovers: 11 (Sears 4, Bradley 2, Welch 2, Heard, Jah.Quinerly, Miller).

Steals: 10 (Bradley 2, Griffen 2, Sears 2, Bediako, Burnett, Gurley, Miller).

Technical Fouls: None.

Vanderbilt152944
Alabama4358101

A_9,513 (15,383).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you