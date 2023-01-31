VANDERBILT (10-12)
Ansong 2-5 2-2 6, Millora-Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Stute 1-7 2-2 4, Keeffe 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 4-8 0-0 10, Manjon 2-7 4-4 8, Thomas 1-11 0-0 3, Robbins 4-12 1-3 9, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Calton 0-1 0-0 0, Dia 0-2 0-0 0, Shelby 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-64 9-11 44.
ALABAMA (19-3)
Clowney 2-4 0-0 6, Miller 8-15 0-0 22, Bediako 5-5 0-0 10, Bradley 2-3 1-4 6, Sears 2-4 4-4 9, Griffen 5-9 0-0 12, Jah.Quinerly 1-3 0-0 3, Burnett 5-8 2-2 16, Gurley 4-5 2-2 11, Welch 0-3 0-0 0, Pringle 1-1 1-2 3, Cottrell 0-0 0-0 0, Heard 1-1 0-0 3, Jad.Quinerly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 10-14 101.
Halftime_Alabama 43-15. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 3-30 (Lewis 2-5, Thomas 1-10, Ansong 0-1, Calton 0-1, Dia 0-1, Keeffe 0-1, Manjon 0-1, Millora-Brown 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wright 0-2, Stute 0-5), Alabama 19-41 (Miller 6-13, Burnett 4-7, Clowney 2-4, Griffen 2-6, Bradley 1-1, Heard 1-1, Gurley 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-2, Sears 1-3, Welch 0-2). Rebounds_Vanderbilt 29 (Stute, Robbins 7), Alabama 42 (Miller 8). Assists_Vanderbilt 6 (Ansong, Manjon 2), Alabama 29 (Sears 8). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 13, Alabama 12. A_9,513 (15,383).
