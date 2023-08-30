ANDOVER — Andover has come out No. 4 on a list of the most desirable places to live in the country compiled by real estate website Realtor.com.
In Andover, houses are listed on the market for a median of 19 days.
Six of the Top 10 zip codes came from the Northeast.
Tom Carroll, a local real estate broker, said Andover has always been a desirable location for people to move.
Carroll cited the schools, community, restaurants, downtown and general location as reasons people come.
"It's a very attractive location for families," he said.
He said there is now a demographic of young families who benefited from the rising costs of homes, who sold and are now looking to move in.
"It's a very highly educated professional group coming to Andover," Carroll said.
He added inventory is down in the town with less residents looking to sell.
Carroll said in recent years he has seen more events and an increased vibrancy in the downtown area.
"There is a strong sense of community here," said Carroll. "There is just a good feeling in Andover."
The median listing price for a house in Andover is $992,000.
According to the website, the list is being driven by two different types of buyers.
"Affordable markets have gained popularity with the typical buyer looking to achieve homeownership despite widespread unaffordability. Meanwhile, pricier markets in the suburbs of large cities may be attracting higher-earning buyers who are driven by quality of life offerings in these areas as opposed to affordability," said the website.
The list takes into account market demand and the pace of the market. The demand is measured by the number of unique views per property on the website and the pace is determined by how long the listing is active on Realtor.com.
The data is calculated using stats from the first six months of 2023.
Attleboro, Westfield and Shrewsbury also made the top 50.
The other four zip codes listed were all from the midwest.
