FILE - LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith (0) is seen before an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith's long-awaited return from a major knee injury last season will be delayed by one game because of a suspension that will sideline him for the No. 5 Tigers' opener against eighth-ranked Florida State on Sept. 3, a person familiar with the matter said.