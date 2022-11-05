FORT WORTH, Texas — For three quarters, No. 7 TCU looked firmly on the verge of being upset by in-state rival Texas Tech as the Horned Frogs trailed 17-13 entering the fourth quarter.
One of the best offenses in the country was without its top player in star receiver Quentin Johnston and was out of sorts against an aggressive Texas Tech defense that was playing above itself.
Then the fourth quarter happened.
The Horned Frogs scored 21 straight points in the final quarter to alleviate all the built-up stress in Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU moved to 9-0 with a 34-24 win over its in-state rivals.
Kendre Miller started the scoring surge with a two-yard touchdown. Then the defense kept stopping Texas Tech with two straight fourth-down stops.
With short fields, TCU quarterback Max Duggan finally found a rhythm after struggling without his top target. He threw his best pass of the day on a 23-yard strike to Derius Davis in between three defenders. Duggan tossed his second touchdown to Emari Demercado with less than six minutes remaining to put TCU ahead 34-17.
Duggan went 12 of 23 for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Taye Barber led the receivers with 62 yards.
The Horned Frogs weathered the storm and remained alive in the College Football Playoff conversation with its fourth straight win over Texas Tech.
Miller carries the load
With Quentin Johnston out for basically the entire game, the TCU offense needed someone to give them a spark, and its star running back answered the call. Miller put the Horned Frogs ahead for good with a short, powerful two-yard touchdown run that was aided by Wes Harris basically dragging him into the end zone.
He helped set up another fourth-down touchdown to backfield mate Demercado that put the game away late. Miller had his sixth 100-yard rushing game in his last seven and now has scored a touchdown in 10 straight games dating back to last season.
Miller keyed the offensive explosion in the fourth quarter and continues to make a name for himself as one of the best running backs in the country. He had 158 yards on 21 carries.
Fourth-down battle
Situational football always plays a massive role in rivalry games. For TCU it was their struggles on fourth down compared to Texas Tech’s success that stood out. On two separate occasions, the Horned Frogs were stuffed on fourth down with the option to take the points. The first game in the first quarter with TCU wanting to be aggressive and try to seize a 14-0 lead.
The failed conversion eventually led to a Red Raiders touchdown. The next game in the third quarter with TCU trailing 17-13. Facing a fourth-and-4 at the Texas Tech 12, it was clear there was some confusion about the play between Duggan and his receivers. Duggan was sacked as a result.
On the flip side, the Red Raiders were 3 of 3 on fourth down through three quarters. Texas Tech took its 17-13 lead after a fourth-down conversion. After Tyler Shough completed a short pass to SaRodrick Thompson to move the chains, Shough threw a strike to J.J. Sparkman for a 33-yard touchdown. The Red Raiders also converted a fourth down earlier to keep the drive going.
It wasn’t until a pair of fourth-down stops that TCU was able to seize the game. Namdi Obiazor stuffed Donovan Smith on a quarterback power in the fourth quarter which led to a Horned Frog touchdown to go up 27-17. On the next drive, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson broke up another attempt on fourth down and TCU capitalized with another touchdown to put the game away.
Another sluggish start
TCU started fast on one side of the ball as the defense played much better in the first half. The first play of the game nearly resulted in an interception by Josh Newton. With the defense flying around the field, the Horned Frogs forced punts on Texas Tech’s first two drives, but the offense was unable to capitalize.
With a chance to go up 14-0, TCU was stuffed on a fourth-and-short attempt near the red zone. The Red Raiders responded with a three-play drive to even it up at 7 midway through the first quarter. Texas Tech actually led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter as the Red Raiders held up against TCU’s rushing attack and the Horned Frogs were also forced to go without star wide receiver Johnston.
Johnston played briefly in the first half and his absence was evident as the Horned Frogs failed to score a touchdown in a half for the first time since Colorado in the season opener. Despite the offensive struggles, TCU managed to hold a 13-10 lead at halftime as Griffin Kell hit his second field goal of the half with nine seconds remaining before halftime.
Davis at the top
Davis continued to add to his case as being one of the most electric return men in college football. After the TCU defense forced a three and out Davis got the Horned Frogs on the scoreboard first with an 82-yard punt return in the first quarter. Davis caught it deep, his teammates sealed Tech defenders inside and allowed him to bounce it outside to his right for a score he made look easy.
Not only did it give TCU a 7-0 lead, it also moved him to the top of TCU’s leaderboard for all-time punt return touchdowns. He surpassed former Horned Frog and current Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin in that category and tied him with six career return touchdowns all-time. His score was the lone touchdown of the first quarter for TCU.
