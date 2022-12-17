Stanford Cardinal (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Texas Longhorns (8-1)
Dallas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns square off in Dallas, Texas.
The Longhorns are 8-1 in non-conference play. Texas ranks second in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.0 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.
The Cardinal are 4-4 in non-conference play. Stanford is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Texas.
Spencer Jones is averaging 11.7 points for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 9.8 points for Stanford.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
