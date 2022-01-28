Stanford Cardinal (12-6, 5-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (16-2, 7-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bruins take on Stanford.

The Bruins are 9-1 on their home court. UCLA is 13-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

The Cardinal have gone 5-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ingram Harrison averaging 4.4.

The Bruins and Cardinal square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Bruins. Johnny Juzang is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Spencer Jones averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Brandon Angel is shooting 50.6% and averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

