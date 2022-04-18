Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is not facing charges at this time, despite being a passenger in a vehicle during a drive-by killing in Dallas on March 18.
Per multiple sources, Joseph was the Cowboys headquarters at the Star Monday for the official start of the offseason program with the rest of his teammates.
Dallas police made two arrests on Saturday, charging Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the homicide of Cameron Ray.
The arrests came a day after Joseph met with Dallas police for several hours on Friday.
Joseph admits to being a passenger in the vehicle but said he was unarmed and he was not the shooter.
Joseph has not been charged but a Dallas police spokesman said Monday that the investigation is still ongoing.
And so is that of the Cowboys and the NFL.
The case is being reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy.
He could be suspended whether he faces charges or not.
And there is also the matter of whether the Cowboys decide to wash their hands completely.
Joseph’s conversation with the police helped lead to the arrests of Jones and English, bringing some sense of comfort to Ray’s family after a month of silence.
“The preliminary investigation determined two groups, one including Ray, and another including the suspects, were near the intersection of Greenville and Martel Avenue when a fight broke out between the two groups,” a news release from the police department said. “The fight lasted approximately two minutes and when it broke up, the group that included the suspects got into a black SUV parked at the curb. As Ray and his friends were walking east on Martel Avenue, the black SUV drove by with people inside shooting at the group.”
“Further investigation by detectives identified Jones and English as the shooters,” the release said. Jones and English turned themselves in to Dallas police and were taken to the Dallas County Jail.
Joseph was with the group of suspects in the SUV.
And police only got a break in the case after releasing surveillance video that appeared to show Joseph among the group of people who fought with Ray and his friends earlier that night. In the video footage, one of those involved in the altercation was wearing a YKDV necklace. Joseph goes by the rap name “YKDV Bossman Fat.”
It all compelled Joseph to talk to the Cowboys who encouraged him to meet with the police regarding what he knows of the incident.
Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, told the Dallas Morning News that the former University of Kentucky and LSU football star was a passenger in the vehicle.
“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels said. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.
“Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”
The Cowboys released a statement on Friday.
“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones,” the Cowboys said in a statement Friday. “The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”
Coming forward a month later after being identified in a video is not a good look on Joseph and his decision making, which has been a question since the Cowboys drafted him in the second round out of Kentucky in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He was only at Kentucky after being suspended and kicked off the team at LSU following the 2019 season.
There were questions about his focus and maturity heading into the 2021 draft but the Cowboys took him anyway because of his tantalizing physical gifts.
He was supposed to compete with Anthony Brown for the starting job at left cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs but his rookie season had issues from the beginning with him missing time in mini camp due to an illness.
Joseph didn’t have a great training camp and opened the season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the final preseason game.
He played in 10 games last season with two starts as a rookie.
At just 21 years old, Joseph is still young and there were hopes that he would be ready to take the next step in his second season.
Now, there is a question of whether he will get that opportunity whether he is charged or not.
It also could impact what the Cowboys do in the 2022 NFL Draft.
If he is cut or suspended, cornerback would join receiver, offensive line and edge rusher as one of the team’s biggest needs.
©2022 Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Visit at star-telegram.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
