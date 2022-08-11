METHUEN — The MSPCA at Nevins Farm recently announced that more than 100 goats are in need of loving homes after being rescued from a property in Dighton six months ago.
The goats’ prior owner, who is now a suspect in an animal cruelty investigation, allegedly failed to pay a $100,000 security bond despite being ordered by the court to do so, according to a press release from the MSPCA.
State law requires that such payments be made “to cover the cost of caring for animals seized as part of cruelty prosecutions."
Prior to arriving at Nevins Farm in January, two goats tested positive for Caprine Arthritis Encephalitis and two more goats tested positive for Johne’s Disease. Although these illnesses are fairly common, they are also fatal in most cases, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Because the entire herd lived together we have to presume that everyone has been exposed to both CAE and Johne’s Disease,” said Michael Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs for the MSPCA. “They’ve been in our care for more than six months and we’ve tested repeatedly, which has not confirmed any additional disease spread, but out of an abundance of caution, we intend to place the animals in homes in which they are the only ruminants on the property, or can be housed separate from other ruminants per state regulations. Moreover, the goats must be adopted to homes in Massachusetts.”
In addition, 12 female goats, who were pregnant at the time of the rescue, have since given birth to 29 kids.
“The babies are adorable. We’ve loved taking care of them and more than anything we’re grateful for the support from our community that enabled us to rescue them from such dangerous living conditions,” said Rachel Diersen, assistant manager of equine and farm animals for the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.
In addition to the goats, an adult mustang and emu were also rescued. The mustang was transported to a nonprofit animal welfare organization in Maine. However, the emu, named Jerry, is currently up for adoption.
“One of the cutest things about Jerry is that he’s already lived with some goat friends and he seems to really love them,” Diersen said.
Anyone interested in adopting an animal is asked to apply online at mspca.org/nevinsadopt.
