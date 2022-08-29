ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh already had laid out how the starting quarterback competition will continue into the season, specifically through the first two games, but stressed during his first game-week news conference that this is a process that could keep playing out.
Cade McNamara, the starter all last season — who helped Michigan to a 12-2 record, including a win over arch-rival Ohio State and the program’s first Big Ten championship since 2004, and last week was voted a captain by his teammates — will start Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State.
J.J. McCarthy, a five-star recruit who saw playing time last season as a freshman backup, will start Game 2 on Sept. 10 against Hawaii, a night game at Michigan Stadium. The backup could see playing time in each game.
Harbaugh revealed the decision regarding the quarterbacks, who he said have been “neck and neck” during preseason camp, during an in-house podcast released last Saturday night.
McNamara completed 64% of his attempts for 2,576 yards and had 15 touchdowns and six interceptions last season, while McCarthy was 34-of-59 for 516 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 27 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s a process,” Harbaugh said Monday. “No person — I mean, that’s biblical — no person knows what the future holds. And it's a process and can be based on performance, but we're not gonna withhold any good thing. Both have been tremendous quarterbacks. We think both can are capable of leading our team to a championship. So that's good. We're gonna keep cultivating that.
“People have asked, 'How did you come to that decision? Was it based on some kind of NFL model?' No, it's really biblical. Solomon. He was known for being a pretty, pretty wise person.”
Harbaugh, who has repeatedly taken exception to the old cliché that having two quarterbacks means you don’t have one, did not close the door on the quarterbacks alternating starts all season. There could also be some version of last year with a set starter and the backup playing, as well, Harbaugh saying, “That’s absolutely a possibility”.
Harbaugh insisted he does not have a timetable for a decision and pointed to how even both quarterbacks have been in practice.
"One of the biggest factors will be, if it’s exactly as it is right now today, just coming out of practice and just continues to be like that in the games, that will be up to us as coaches to be able to utilize both players, what they bring to our football team for the best of the football team," he said. "That’s where it stands today.”
That could also change, as one quarterback could distance himself in the competition. Harbaugh said this ongoing competition is a good thing for the program.
“They're actually both playing their best football since they've been here,” Harbaugh said. “Cade is arguably one of the most improved players on the team, and he's playing his best football. J.J. did not have spring practice, but he's ascended to where he's at based on his performance, so that's a really, really good thing.
“There's no demotion for Cade McNamara. He is playing his best football. It is a promotion for J.J. based on what he's been able to do as well.”
The current landscape of college football affords a “free” transfer so that a player does not have to sit a year. Harbaugh said he has not made the decision of alternating starts these first two games because of the fear of a quarterback transferring
“You’re talking about two gritty competitors and fighters in Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy,” Harbaugh said. “Did it factor in that one would transfer or not? No. My thoughts are they are both the kind of guys that don’t flinch, fold, or quit at the slightest whiff of adverse circumstances or if something doesn’t go their way. That’s not Cade McNamara. That’s not J.J. McCarthy.”
Michigan has the luxury of starting the season with four straight home games, including the first three against underwhelming non-conference opponents. Jay Norvell is in his first season at Colorado State and the roster has 59 newcomers. Hawaii was pummeled by Vanderbilt, 63-10, last Saturday and gave up 601 yards. McNamara will face what’s expected to be the tougher opponent.
“It’s not gonna be exactly the same, but where we're at right now is that it's practice versus games,” Harbaugh said when asked about the two defenses. “We think we'll have a better understanding after the two play in the games. This isn't something we have to withhold. There's a great chance that we can play both of the quarterbacks in this game, the next game and in the third game, as well.
“I don't know. You just don't know. That's the point. I mean, you can speculate, you can predict, but no man knows the future.”
Cornerback D.J. Turner said Monday that the players support both quarterbacks.
“They bring two different things to the table,” Turner said. “J.J. is more mobile than Cade, but then Cade, the stuff he does, calling out plays, it’s crazy. We believe in both of them. It’s a good problem to have two starting quarterbacks.”
And Michigan could very well end up having two starting quarterbacks the rest of the season.
