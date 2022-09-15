FILE - Germany's head coach Hansi Flick reacts during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match between Germany and Romania in Hamburg, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2021. Flick has hinted at his World Cup plans by leaving Mario Götze and Mats Hummels out of his 24-man squad for upcoming Nations League games against Hungary and England. Flick surprisingly called up Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap for the first time on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 saying the 20-year-old former Bochum center back “has defended well in the Premier League.”