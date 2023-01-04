FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys, like most NFL teams, were affected by the events of Monday night’s Bengals-Bills game.
Cowboys’ team chaplain Johnathan Evans addressed players and coaches Wednesday morning.
“Our chaplain, Jonathan Evans, was very insightful,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I thought his spiritual guidance was what we needed to hear. Just frankly, I think like anything when you get in tough times you just have to make sure you’ve got your resources lined up and everybody is keeping an eye on one another because — let’s be honest — nobody’s fine. I think we all have a tendency to say, ‘we’re good,’ so that’s where our mind is. That’s where our focus is. We obviously know what’s in front of us professionally. Our spirituality playbook was open today and we’re working through it.”
On Monday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical officials performed CPR multiple times after he collapsed. Hamlin was transported to the hospital where he remains. The Bills said Wednesday he’s still in critical condition while in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Hamlin was a teammate of Cowboys practice squad running back Qadree Ollison at the University of Pittsburgh and was an offseason workout partner with linebacker Jabril Cox.
“Definitely someone that was in here yesterday,” McCarthy said of Ollison. “I think not only Q and Jabril was a workout partner — the biggest message is let’s keep an eye on one another and that’s definitely a focus of ours.”
McCarthy said there were plenty of emotions in the meeting because the Cowboys have dealt with tragedies in the past. In 2020, just days before a Thanksgiving game, lead strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul collapsed in the weight room. Paul passed away the next day.
The Cowboys played that Thanksgiving game only to lose to Washington, 41-16.
In 2005, McCarthy personally went through another death in the facility when he was an offensive coordinator in San Francisco. Offensive lineman Thomas Herrion collapsed while the team was in prayer after a preseason game in Denver.
McCarthy was holding the hand of a player who was next to Herrion.
The death of Herrion still affects McCarthy, who choked up during his nearly 16-minute news conference with reporters on Wednesday.
“And I’ll just say this, I was through something similar with Thomas Herrion, 2005, with the San Francisco 49ers and (coach) Mike Nolan did an incredible job leading with his heart that evening and really throughout the whole week with the tragedy,” McCarthy said. “So, I really can’t say enough about the coaches and they had their priorities right as far as taking care of their football team, taking care of one another.”
McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, said he didn’t know Hamlin, who is also from the area. Yet, McCarthy reached out to some coaches who knew Hamlin at his high school in McKees Rock, Pa.
As the Cowboys prepare for Sunday’s regular-season finale at Washington, the objective is to focus on Wednesday and then get to Thursday.
“I’m really not thinking about Sunday right now,” McCarthy said. “It’s Wednesday and we have a schedule of things we need to do today and that’s happening and I have great confidence we’ll get done what we needed but most importantly, stating the obvious, if we need to adjust we’ll adjust.
“This is an important game but it’s clearly what’s most important right now, our focus is on one another, making sure we’re pushing our prayers out there to Damar and his family because that’s what’s needed. This NFL community is very tight and you’re not further than one person removed from anybody in this community. This hits close to home with a number of our players and like anything, we’ve all been talking about our experiences the last couple of days.
