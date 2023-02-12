Delaware State Hornets (5-18, 3-5 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (17-7, 6-2 MEAC)
Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces the Delaware State Hornets after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 25 points in Norfolk State's 76-73 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.
The Spartans have gone 8-1 at home. Norfolk State scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.
The Hornets are 3-5 in MEAC play. Delaware State averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is averaging 17.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 66.2% over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.
O'Koye Parker averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc. Martez Robinson is averaging 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Hornets: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.