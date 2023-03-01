UCSB Gauchos (22-7, 13-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-12, 10-7 Big West)
Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the UC Davis Aggies after Miles Norris scored 25 points in UCSB's 87-71 win over the UCSD Tritons.
The Aggies are 9-3 in home games. UC Davis averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Gauchos are 13-5 in Big West play. UCSB is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is averaging 22 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.
Norris averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Ajay Mitchell is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for UCSB.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.
Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.