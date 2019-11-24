NORTH ANDOVER — A North Andover man was ordered to serve one year of a 2 1/2 year jail term Friday after pleading guilty to domestic abuse, witness intimidation and threats charges.
George H. Mosher, 24, of 60 Water St., was arrested following an incident on Sept. 29, 2018, when another driver saw him slamming the face of his female passenger into the dashboard during what appeared to be an argument inside a car, prosecutor Kim Gillespie told a Salem Superior Court judge.
Police later learned of threatening texts and voicemails, including a message in which Mosher threatened that if the woman was pregnant, “I’ll (expletive) come cut that baby out of you, even if it kills you,” Gillespie told the court.
In another message, he warned, “You can’t do anything to me, if you do, you’re risking (the baby’s) safety.”
He also threatened her with being shot. “I suggest you listen to me for once,” he wrote. ‘I actually have shooters and if you come near me I’ll kill you.”
The sentence was the result of plea negotiations between Gillespie and defense lawyer Susan McNeil. McNeil had been scheduled on Friday to argue a motion to dismiss some of the charges in the case.
The agreement called for Gillespie to drop five of the nine counts against Mosher. In return, he pleaded guilty to assault and battery, witness intimidation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threatening to commit a crime.
Judge Thomas Drechsler went along with the jointly-requested sentence of 2 1/2 years in jail, with one year to be served and the balance suspended for two years, during which Mosher will be on probation.
The conditions of that probation include a mental health evaluation and treatment, completion of a domestic abuse awareness program, and no abuse of the victim, who had gone to court earlier this year to drop a restraining order, according to court records.
The sentence will run concurrently with time he’s serving for violating his probation in a 2017 child enticement and stalking case.
