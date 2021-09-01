NORTH ANDOVER — The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved a mask mandate last week for all public schools in Massachusetts, but that didn't settle the question for a number of parents in North Andover.
This was evident from the 68 emails School Committee Chair Andrew McDevitt received from parents before the meeting, 33 of which advocated a mask requirement for all students, while 32 said the decision to wear masks should be left to parents.
"I will say, if you look at these numbers, we are pretty divided," McDevitt said. "It wasn't leaning one massive direction versus another."
This division was also evident in public comments that were made at the meeting. Some urged the School Committee to "push back" on DESE's mandate. Others suggested that there is a much greater number of parents in North Andover who favor a mask mandate in schools, but they aren't as vocal as those who oppose it.
One mask mandate that wasn't open to discussion had been declared the week prior by Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, requiring that facial coverings be worn in all public buildings in North Andover.
When it became apparent that not everyone at last Tuesday's meeting was abiding by this rule, McDevitt stopped the proceedings until there was full compliance in the room.
In addition, Superintendent Dr. Gregg Gilligan pointed out that masks are just one option for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 this fall in North Andover's public schools.
"Our goal is to safely bring back students fully, five days of the week, every day of the week," he said.
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases that has given rise to renewed mask mandates, after the last one in schools was rescinded June 24, was reviewed at the meeting by Cheryl Barczak, director of health services in North Andover's public schools. Dr. Kenneth Chen of Andover Pediatrics, who is the physician for North Andover's public schools, also gave his perspective on masks and the resurgence of COVID.
Barczak said that at her last report to the School Committee June 24, there were no cases of COVID in town. By the time of the meeting there were 63.
Seven of those were aged 11 or under, three of the cases were between 12 and 15 years old, and one was in the 15 to 19 age range. Cumulative numbers for the past month show a similar distribution of cases.
"The largest group is between 20 and 50 years old," Barczak said. "The much lower number is the older residents. It's different than last year. Last year it was people over 50."
But Barczak said guidelines had changed for evaluating symptoms of students who complained of feeling sick, and that the new approach would help parents by making it easier to keep children in school.
A fever over 100, a new loss of taste or smell, difficulty breathing and muscle or body aches would still indicate that a child should be sent home. But students with lesser symptoms won't have to go home immediately, and can be tested at school with a BinaxNOW rapid antigen test.
"But I have to be clear, this is only for students with symptoms, or students that were determined to be in close contact, while they were at school," Barczak said. "If you traveled to Florida and were positive for COVID and the children had to stay home because they were in close contact, they can't come to school to be tested."
Parents must sign up ahead of time for their children to be eligible for this testing, which will also be used in a new approach to contact tracing. Now, instead of being sent straight home for quarantine, students who have had contact with an infected person while at school can be tested in school every morning for five days.
"As long as they're negative, asymptomatic, they can stay in school," Barczak said.
Dr. Chan said his understanding of COVID has evolved, and research conducted at MIT has shown that distance from an infected person is less important than the amount of time someone spent with him or her in a room.
"It really comes down to, how long are they there, and are there other measures that you're doing?" Chan said.
Both ventilation and masking have been shown to slow the rate at which the virus spreads from one person to all the others in a room.
"If there is ventilation, no mask, there's risk after seven hours," Chan said. "If you do mask, without ventilation, it goes to eight hours. If you do ventilation and a mask, the risk for everybody in the room to get COVID is about 80 hours."
He also said that there is information to show that, while masks are "not particularly great" at protecting a wearer, they definitely limit the spread of virus from infected people to others.
"We don't know who is going to come into a classroom with COVID, obviously," Chan said. "So to have them with the mask, that's really key."
From a personal perspective, as a physician in a practice that sees 300 to 400 children a week, Chan said he has noticed the impact of masks on a range of other diseases.
"We don't see illness in general," he said. "Strep throat. Influenza. A few cases of influenza this past year. In a normal year, I see two or three a day in flu season. RSV, ear infections. I can count on one hand how many times I've prescribed antibiotics this year. Barely any at all. It's a big deal when I see an ear infection, where before I diagnosed it two or three times a day. We feel that masks did play a role in reducing these risks of infection, so why would COVID be any different from these infections?"
The Committee endorsed the value of masks with a 5-0 vote in favor of requiring that they be worn indoors at school, with an exception for break times when students will be eating.
"To me, it comes down to erring on the side of caution," said committee member Holly Vietzke-Lynch.
But the committee also concluded that it may be harder to meet requirements set by DESE that would allow them to ease back on mask restrictions after Oct. 1. To do so, schools must have achieved an 80% vaccination rate by that date.
"Unless the vaccine becomes available to sixth graders who are turning 12, which will be starting, the high school would be the only school at this point that would be possible to hit that," McDevitt said. "That includes faculty, staff. That includes cafeteria, custodial, teachers, administration. However, anybody who is unvaccinated must remain masked."
Committee member Amy Mabley said that latter requirement would be "the hard thing to figure out."
"How on earth do you enforce that?" she said.