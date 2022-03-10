NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Republican Town Committee will hold its annual Spring Fling Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at the China Blossom restaurant, 946 Osgood St. The program begins at 7 p.m.
Guests include Republican candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, congress in the 6th District, state senate in the 2nd Essex & Middlesex, and state representative in the 14th Essex. Local candidates include Rosemary Smedile, who is running for reelection to the Select Board, and Kevin Dube and Joe Hicks, who are running for seats on the School Committee.
Tickets are $50 and include a light buffet of Chinese food. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds support the Committee and the Jim Gammie Memorial Scholarship, named for longtime GOP activist and RTC chair and awarded to a North Andover senior going on to college in the fall.
The NAGOP will hold a straw poll that will cover the Republican primary for Governor, and North Andover’s local municipal election.
Author to speak at Women’s City Club meeting
HAVERHILL — Author AnneMarie Bennett will share her inspiring journey from cancer to recovery with members of the Women’s City Club of Haverhill, Tuesday, March 15.
The club meets monthly at Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. Parking is in front of the church. The club welcomes new members and guests. Meetings are in the lower level and the afternoon ends at 3 p.m.
President Phyllis Farfaras will conduct a brief business meeting followed by refreshments, coffee and tea. Members are reminded to pay their annual dues of $30.
The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
HAVERHILL — The Exchange Club of Haverhill will hold its annual Rick Barry St. Patrick’s Day breakfast Thursday, March 17, at the Haverhill Country Club. Doors open at 7 a.m. A breakfast buffet is at 7:30 a.m.
Cost is $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10. Includes prizes, giveaways, live drawings and raffles.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Ron Carpenito at 978-494-0346 or roncarpenito@kw.com. For ads in the program book, contact Sarah Wescott at 508-451-1497 or sarah.wescott@copilabs.com. For tickets, visit online at www.haverhillexchangeclub.com.
Haverhill Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly hybrid meeting Thursday, March 17, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available online at www.mvpc.org. For more information, contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Purim story time with author Barbara Bietz
ANDOVER — Children are invited to a festive virtual reading of “Sweet Tamales for Purim” with children’s author Barbara Bietz Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m. via Zoom.
Dress up in your favorite Purim costume and enjoy Purim songs with Cantor Idan Irelander of Temple Emanuel. Instructions will be provided to make a noisemaker to use during the reading. A short Q&A with the author will follow.
This PJ Library program is free and open to all and is co-sponsored by the Haverhill Public Library, Lappin Foundation, Temple Emanuel of Andover, Janet & David Polak Foundation, Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation, Congregation Shalom and supported by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies.
Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, contact rachell@lappinfoundation.org.
Digital Equity Challenge seeks submissions
HAVERHILL — UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub together with innovators and organizations seek contestants with ideas and projects that will expand digital access, tools and learning opportunities for all Essex County residents.
The foundation, together with the UMass Lowell iHub Haverhill, the UMass Lowell student entrepreneurship Difference Maker program and E for All, created the Digital Equity Challenge and invites submission of projects that can level the playing field to ensure digital access for every member of the Essex County community.
The contest invites applicants of all ages, including college and high school students, along with professionals working in the business and nonprofit sectors, to submit their ideas and projects by Wednesday, March 23. Individuals with the top innovations will be invited to pitch them at an in-person event on April 27 for a chance to earn seed funding and additional support.
Contest winners will receive startup programming assistance and access to UMass Lowell’s faculty and research resources and opportunities to collaborate with mentors and sponsors to support their projects.
To learn more, contact Stephanie Guyotte at 978-934-5560, Stephanie_Guyotte@uml.eduor or visit www.uml.edu/digitalequity.
Red Cross blood supply shortage
MEDFORD — For a limited time, the American Red Cross has resumed testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from routine donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.
At the same time, the Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable, and individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation. To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
All who come to give blood or platelets in March will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, donors will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California, when you come to give during the month of March. The package includes two tickets to the MLB All-Star Saturday, Home Run Derby, the MLB All-Star Game, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, four-night hotel accommodations (July 16-20), plus a $750 gift card for expenses.