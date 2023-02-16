NORTH ANDOVER — School officials are investigating a report of a swastika found in a locker room used by North Andover athletes.
A note went home Wednesday indicate the North Andover High School "administration received a report of a drawing of a swastika found in one of the locker room showers following our team’s use of a neighboring community’s facility."
"Our investigation is currently ongoing as our administration works with the manager of the facility and our student athletes," according to the letter, signed by Chet Jackson, NAHS Principal and Dr. Gregg T. Gilligan, Superintendent of Schools.
Police in North Andover and Lawrence, where the locker room is located at the Valley Forum ice rink, are not involved in the investigation, however, officials said.
"We haven't been made aware of the incident. Neither has rink management," said Lawrence police Detective Tom Cuddy.
North Andover Police Lt. E.J. Foulds, department spokesperson, referred questions about the investigation to the school department.
Jackson and Gilligan, in the letter home to parents, noted "as a school community, we do not tolerate any acts of discrimination against religion, national origin, race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, homelessness or age. We take reports of such discrimination very seriously."
"We are committed to maintaining a school environment, including school sponsored events, that are free of discrimination. Words and symbols of intolerance and hate are wrong, unacceptable and should not have a place in our society. The hurt that this symbol causes our Jewish community is profound and, in turn, impacts all in our school community. Any persons who engage in harassment, discrimination or retaliation may be subject to disciplinary action, including, but not limited to reprimand, suspension, termination/expulsion or other sanctions as determined by the school district administration, subject to applicable procedural requirements," according the letter.
Officials closed by saying they insist on a school culture "where all of our students feel welcomed, supported and safe both in and out of school."
