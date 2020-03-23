NORTH ANDOVER — Three of the five selectmen voted Monday evening to postpone the town election until June 2.
The election, for two selectmen, two School Committee members, the town's representative on the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee and a Housing Authority member, was originally scheduled for March 31.
North Andover traditionally holds its election on the last Tuesday of March. The coronavirus public health crisis has upended that.
Richard Vaillancourt, chairman of the board, along with Selectmen Phil DeCologero and Rosemary Connelly Smedile, voted for the postponement, which was strongly recommended by Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues and other town officials.
Selectmen Chris Nobile and Regina Kean recused themselves from the vote on the election date, Nobile because he is a candidate for re-election and Kean, who is not running for another term, because she will gain financially from the postponement.
Nobile and Kean will stay in office until the election takes place, hence they will continue to be paid by the town for their service.
"We had no other choice," Connelly Smedile said, especially in light of Gov. Charlie Baker's stay-at-home order.
"No member of the Board of Selectmen wants to see anyone get sick because they wanted to exercise their right to vote," she said.