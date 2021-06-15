NORTH ANDOVER — Town Meeting has been postponed due to a rainy forecast, Town Moderator Mark DiSilvo said.
The meeting will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at North Andover High School's Joe Walsh Stadium.
"The meteorologists promised Thursday will be great, and pushing it to Thursday will give people an extra two days to plan," DiSilvo said.
Childcare and COVID-19 vaccines will be available despite the date change, he said.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center will be at the high school from 2 to 6:30 p.m. distributing vaccines to any eligible person walking up to them, DiSilvo said. Multiple types of vaccines will be available, including the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone 12 years of age and older, he said.
Running the vaccine clinic for a majority of the afternoon allows parents picking up their children from school, students with permission and others to stop by. That includes anyone from out of town who will be at North Andover High School for the state track meet, according to DiSilvo.
Anyone who receives a vaccine will be eligible for $25 to either Dunkin,' Market Basket or Starbucks. DiSilvo said anyone who even talks about getting a vaccine with the healthcare providers will get a $5 gift certificate.
"It's a small incentive for folks to do what I believe is the best thing to help them, their families and the community," he said.