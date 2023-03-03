Stony Brook Seawolves (10-21, 6-12 CAA) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (13-18, 8-10 CAA)
Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina A&T Aggies play in the CAA Tournament against the Stony Brook Seawolves.
The Aggies are 8-10 against CAA opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. N.C. A&T is 8- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.
The Seawolves are 6-12 in CAA play. Stony Brook is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Marcus Watson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.
Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.5 points for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.
Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
