North Carolina Central Eagles (12-11, 5-4 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (5-19, 3-6 MEAC)
Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays the Delaware State Hornets after Kris Monroe scored 25 points in North Carolina Central's 85-52 win over the Coppin State Eagles.
The Hornets are 3-5 on their home court. Delaware State is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.
The Eagles are 5-4 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central ranks second in the MEAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Monroe averaging 4.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: O'Koye Parker averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Martez Robinson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.
Justin Wright is averaging 15.5 points for the Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.
Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
