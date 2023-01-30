North Carolina Central Eagles (10-10, 3-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (14-7, 4-2 MEAC)
Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -5.5; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on the North Carolina Central Eagles after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points in Norfolk State's 82-68 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.
The Spartans have gone 7-1 at home. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC shooting 34.4% from deep, led by Jack Doumbia shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
The Eagles are 3-3 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 69.7% over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.
Justin Wright is averaging 15.5 points for the Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.
Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
