Citadel Bulldogs (5-4) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4, 1-1 ACC)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on the North Carolina Tar Heels after Madison Durr scored 20 points in Citadel's 79-57 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.
The Tar Heels have gone 5-0 in home games. North Carolina averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.
The Bulldogs are 2-2 in road games. Citadel averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 42.4% for North Carolina.
Stephen Clark is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for Citadel.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
