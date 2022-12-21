Michigan Wolverines (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4, 1-1 ACC)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels square off against the Michigan Wolverines in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Tar Heels are 7-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 11.6.
The Wolverines have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Michigan averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 assists. Bacot is shooting 54.5% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina.
Hunter Dickinson is shooting 57.5% and averaging 19.1 points for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.5 points for Michigan.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
