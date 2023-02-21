North Carolina Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-17, 2-14 ACC)
South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina faces the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Caleb Love scored 23 points in North Carolina's 77-69 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.
The Fighting Irish have gone 10-7 at home. Notre Dame gives up 72.0 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.
The Tar Heels are 8-8 against ACC opponents. North Carolina ranks sixth in the ACC scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Armando Bacot averaging 12.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is shooting 53.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.
Bacot is shooting 56.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Tar Heels. Love is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.
Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
