Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-2)
Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State's 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights.
North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin' Hawks averaged 10.2 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 1.1 bench points last season.
Montana State went 27-8 overall with a 9-6 record on the road last season. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 69.3 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
