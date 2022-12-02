North Dakota State Bison (1-7) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-5)
Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Eastern Washington looking to end its five-game road losing streak.
The Eagles play their first home game after going 2-5 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site matchups to begin the season. Eastern Washington is third in the Big Sky with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cedric Coward averaging 1.4.
The Bison are 0-4 on the road. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Morgan averaging 2.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 10.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3% for Eastern Washington.
Tajavis Miller averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Morgan is averaging 13 points and 7.5 rebounds for North Dakota State.
