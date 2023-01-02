North Florida Ospreys (6-7, 1-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (6-6, 1-0 ASUN)
DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -3.5; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Stephan D. Swenson scored 22 points in Stetson's 86-80 overtime victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.
The Hatters are 2-0 in home games. Stetson has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Ospreys are 1-0 in conference games. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc. Jalen Blackmon is shooting 36.0% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.
Jarius Hicklen averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Carter Hendricksen is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.
Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.