North Florida Ospreys (2-5) at Houston Cougars (8-0)
Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -28.5; over/under is 135
BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Carter Hendricksen scored 22 points in North Florida's 93-88 loss to the High Point Panthers.
The Cougars have gone 5-0 at home. Houston leads the AAC averaging 37.3 points in the paint. J'wan Roberts leads the Cougars scoring 8.8.
The Ospreys are 0-5 in road games. North Florida ranks seventh in the ASUN with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jadyn Parker averaging 2.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Roberts is averaging 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 70.4% for Houston.
Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Ospreys. Hendricksen is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for North Florida.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.