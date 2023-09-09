BEVERLY — The North Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual State of the Region Breakfast Forum on Wednesday at the Boston Marriott Peabody, 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody.
The program will feature eight of the North Shore’s top municipal leaders, including Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon and Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, who will share updates on their communities and offer an overview of housing, transportation and traffic, and new commercial growth.
The forum opens at 7:15 a.m. with registration and breakfast. The program will begin at 7:45 a.m.
Admission is $55 for Chamber members, $75 for nonmembers. Registration is required.
Visit northshorechamber.org for reservations or more details.
The North Shore Chamber is the hub of the North Shore business community. Its mission is threefold: to advocate on behalf of businesses and their interests; to educate through topical seminars and insightful programming; and to collaborate by connecting businesses, organizations and people through networking opportunities and events focused on the collective success of the membership and advancement of the region’s overall economy.
