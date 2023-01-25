UTSA Roadrunners (7-14, 1-9 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (16-5, 7-3 C-USA)
Denton, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Japhet Medor and the UTSA Roadrunners visit Tylor Perry and the North Texas Mean Green in C-USA action.
The Mean Green are 6-2 on their home court. North Texas ranks eighth in C-USA in rebounding with 30.6 rebounds. Abou Ousmane leads the Mean Green with 6.2 boards.
The Roadrunners are 1-9 in C-USA play. UTSA ranks fifth in C-USA with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Jacob Germany averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Perry averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.
John Buggs III is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.6 points. Medor is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.
Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
