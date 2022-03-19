Virginia Cavaliers (20-13, 12-8 ACC) at North Texas Mean Green (25-6, 16-2 C-USA)

Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green and Virginia Cavaliers square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mean Green's record in C-USA games is 16-2. North Texas leads college basketball allowing just 55.2 points per game while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Cavaliers' record in ACC action is 12-8. Virginia scores 62.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mardrez McBride averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Tylor Perry is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Jayden Gardner is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 58.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 53.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you