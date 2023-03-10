UAB Blazers (24-8, 14-6 C-USA) vs. North Texas Mean Green (26-6, 16-4 C-USA)
Frisco, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -1; over/under is 127
BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green and UAB Blazers play in the C-USA Tournament.
The Mean Green's record in C-USA play is 16-4, and their record is 10-2 against non-conference opponents. North Texas ranks fifth in C-USA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.7.
The Blazers' record in C-USA action is 14-6. UAB has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.1 points for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 15.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games for North Texas.
Jordan Walker is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 23.3 points and 4.1 assists. KJ Buffen is shooting 51.2% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UAB.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.
Blazers: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.