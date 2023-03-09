Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-17, 7-13 C-USA) vs. North Texas Mean Green (25-6, 16-4 C-USA)
Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -7; over/under is 120.5
BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs square off in the C-USA Tournament.
The Mean Green have gone 16-4 against C-USA opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. North Texas leads college basketball allowing just 55.4 points per game while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.
The Bulldogs are 7-13 in C-USA play. Louisiana Tech ranks sixth in C-USA shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is averaging 17 points for the Mean Green. Abou Ousmane is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.
Cobe Williams is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 67.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
