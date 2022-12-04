Georgia State Panthers (5-3) at Northeastern Huskies (1-6)
Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -2.5; over/under is 128.5
BOTTOM LINE: Jahmyl Telfort and the Northeastern Huskies host Dwon Odom and the Georgia State Panthers in a non-conference matchup.
The Huskies have gone 0-1 at home. Northeastern gives up 73.0 points and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.
The Panthers play their first true road game after going 5-3 to begin the season. Georgia State scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Stucke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Telfort is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.1 points for Northeastern.
Odom is averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. Ja'Heim Hudson is averaging 11.4 points for Georgia State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.