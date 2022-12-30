Stony Brook Seawolves (4-9) at Northeastern Huskies (5-7, 1-0 CAA)
Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays the Stony Brook Seawolves after Jahmyl Telfort scored 31 points in Northeastern's 88-76 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.
The Huskies have gone 3-1 at home. Northeastern is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Seawolves have gone 0-7 away from home. Stony Brook is 2-6 against opponents over .500.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.
Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.
Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.