Northeastern Huskies (3-6) at UIC Flames (7-4, 0-2 MVC)
Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern will attempt to break its five-game road skid when the Huskies take on UIC.
The Flames have gone 3-2 at home. UIC averages 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.
The Huskies are 0-4 in road games. Northeastern is second in the CAA with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Alexander Nwagha averaging 6.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter is averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 12.8 points and four assists over the past 10 games for UIC.
Coleman Stucke averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.1 points for Northeastern.
