Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-6) at Pepperdine Waves (4-2)
Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -9.5; over/under is 149
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona will try to break its five-game road skid when the Lumberjacks visit Pepperdine.
The Waves have gone 4-0 at home. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.
The Lumberjacks are 0-4 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 5.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for Pepperdine.
Jalen Cole is shooting 35.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 9.2 points for Northern Arizona.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
