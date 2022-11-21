Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) vs. Texas Longhorns (3-0)
Austin, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -24.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas faces the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points in Texas' 93-74 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Texas finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 13.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.
Northern Arizona finished 9-23 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Lumberjacks averaged 67.5 points per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 35.8% from behind the arc last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
