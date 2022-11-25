North Dakota State Bison (1-4) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (1-4)
Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -1.5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison and the Northern Colorado Bears square off in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The Bears are 1-4 in non-conference play. Northern Colorado gives up 81.0 points and has been outscored by 17.8 points per game.
The Bison are 1-4 in non-conference play. North Dakota State is second in the Summit with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Morgan averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 31.4% for Northern Colorado.
Tajavis Miller averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Morgan is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for North Dakota State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
