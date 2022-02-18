Northern Colorado Bears (14-12, 9-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (19-8, 12-4 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Koby McEwen and the Weber State Wildcats host Daylen Kountz and the Northern Colorado Bears in Big Sky play Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 10-4 at home. Weber State is second in the Big Sky with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Jones averaging 2.1.

The Bears are 9-5 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 85-76 on Jan. 28. Jones scored 24 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McEwen is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 14.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Dru Kuxhausen averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Kountz is averaging 23.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

