Northern Colorado Bears (5-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (4-10, 1-0 Big Sky)
Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -1.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts the Northern Colorado Bears after Brock Mackenzie scored 25 points in Idaho State's 79-53 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
The Bengals are 3-3 in home games. Idaho State has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Bears are 0-1 in conference matchups. Northern Colorado gives up 79.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.4 points per game.
The Bengals and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Smellie is averaging 5.6 points for the Bengals. Mackenzie is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Idaho State.
Matt Johnson is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Bears. Dalton Knecht is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.
Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
