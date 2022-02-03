Portland State Vikings (6-13, 4-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-10, 5-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -9; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Portland State Vikings after Daylen Kountz scored 30 points in Northern Colorado's 79-76 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears are 5-2 on their home court. Northern Colorado ranks seventh in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Kur Jockuch paces the Bears with 8.8 boards.

The Vikings are 4-7 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State leads the Big Sky with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by James Jean-Marie averaging 3.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won 79-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Ezekiel Alley led the Vikings with 22 points, and Kountz led the Bears with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kountz is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bears. Dru Kuxhausen is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Khalid Thomas is averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Vikings. Ian Burke is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you