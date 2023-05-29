GREENEVILLE, Tn. -- Following 24 hours of heavy rain which pushed the Northern Essex Community College baseball teams opening round game of the 2023 NJCAA World Series back one day, it was all worth the wait as the Knights escaped the with a 1-0 win over Joliet (IL) Junior College.
With the win the Knights advance to the winner’s bracket where they will face top seeded RCSJ-Gloucester on Monday night at 7:15pm. The win which improved the seasons record to 36-6, was the Knights first opening round win at the World Series since 2016.
Anthony Marcano (Boston) recorded the lone run of the game when he sent a 1-1 pitch with one out in the top of the fourth inning over the fence in left-center which held up as pitching was the name of the game for both teams.
Knights pitching didn’t allow Joliet batter to reach base over the games final five innings as Jairo Vazquez (Lawrence) threw seven innings of five hit baseball while striking out six and not walking a batter. Only one baserunner reached second base. The win improved Vazquez record to 8-0 on the season and lowered his nation’s leading ERA 0.94.
Alex Sweeney (Raymond, NH) picked up his second save of the post-season as he pitched the final two innings striking out two while not allowing a hit.
For the game, Joliet outhit NECC five to two. NECC also had two base runners reach via walk and one via error.
