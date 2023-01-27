Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-8, 9-2 Horizon)
Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee's 93-86 loss to the Wright State Raiders.
The Norse have gone 12-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Panthers are 8-3 in conference games. Milwaukee is the Horizon leader with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Markeith Browning II averaging 4.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Brandon is averaging six points and 9.3 rebounds for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.
Freeman averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.
Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
