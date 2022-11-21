Liberty Flames (2-2) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (4-0)
Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the Liberty Flames after Boo Buie scored 28 points in Northwestern's 60-52 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.
Northwestern finished 15-16 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.
Liberty finished 7-3 on the road and 22-11 overall last season. The Flames averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 4.1 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
