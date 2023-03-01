Penn State Nittany Lions (17-12, 8-10 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten)
Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -3.5; over/under is 134
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Penn State looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.
The Wildcats have gone 13-4 at home. Northwestern is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Nittany Lions have gone 8-10 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is averaging 17.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.
Andrew Funk averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Jalen Pickett is averaging 19.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the past 10 games for Penn State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.
Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
